Market exchange rates in China for February 18

The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 25 major currencies announced on Tuesday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. dollar 100 716.97

Euro 100 753.31

Japanese yen 100 4.7616

Hong Kong dollar 100 92.135

British pound 100 908.34

Australian dollar 100 457.21

New Zealand dollar 100 412.81

Singapore dollar 100 536.71

Swiss franc 100 798.15

Canadian dollar 100 508.03

Pataca 111.85 100

Malaysian ringgit 61.598 100

Ruble 1,260.10 100

Rand 256.13 100

Korean won 19,950 100

UAE dirham 50.993 100

Saudi riyal 52.069 100

Hungarian forint 5,322.34 100

Polish zloty 55.109 100

Danish krone 99.21 100

Swedish krona 148.80 100

Norwegian krone 154.57 100

Turkish lira 502.807 100

Mexican peso 282.13 100

Thai baht 466.36 100

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the Pataca is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar and the exchange rate of the Pataca against the Hong Kong dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.

The central parity rates of the yuan against the other 22 currencies are based on the average prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank foreign exchange market.

News.Az