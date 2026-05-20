Seal 08: BYD shows flagship sedan with rear-wheel steering

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Chinese automaker BYD has released new official images of its Seal 08 flagship sedan in a new “Liuguang Silver” exterior colour ahead of its expected second-quarter launch in China.

The model will serve as the top-tier offering in BYD’s Ocean series and is among the brand’s first large fastback sedans built on an 800V high-voltage platform, News.Az reports, citing CarNewsChina.

The latest images show the Seal 08 finished in a silver-grey paint scheme developed with BASF clear coat technology.

The design continues the styling language first previewed by the Ocean-S concept, featuring slim wave-shaped daytime running lights, a closed front fascia, a fastback roofline, and a full-width rear light bar.

A roof-mounted LiDAR unit is also visible, indicating support for BYD’s “God’s Eye B” advanced driver assistance system.

The Seal 08 measures 5,150 mm in length, 1,999 mm in width, and 1,505 mm in height, with a 3,030 mm wheelbase, placing it in the large sedan segment. Inside, it features BYD’s Ocean Aesthetics 2.0 cabin design, including a floating central display, digital instrument cluster, three-spoke steering wheel, and a wireless charging pad for front passengers.

Earlier information indicates the Seal 08 will be offered in both battery electric and plug-in hybrid versions. The fully electric variant is based on an 800V architecture and uses BYD’s second-generation Blade Battery technology. The company claims the EV version can achieve up to 900 km CLTC range and add around 400 km of range in just five minutes of charging.

The dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric variant delivers up to 510 kW of power and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds. It also features rear-wheel steering and BYD’s DiSus-A intelligent air suspension system.

The Seal 08 DM-p plug-in hybrid version uses a 1.5T hybrid engine combined with dual electric motors producing up to 400 kW. It is equipped with a 45.36 kWh LFP battery pack and was previously reported to offer up to 300 km WLTC electric range, while BYD claims more than 400 km CLTC electric range and over 1,000 km combined range.

Earlier previews also highlighted megawatt flash-charging capability and BYD’s latest flagship cockpit layout ahead of the vehicle’s launch.

In terms of sales context, the Seal 07 DM-i recorded 628 units sold in April 2026, marking a 45.4% month-on-month increase but a 69.7% year-on-year decline, according to China EV DataTracker. It accounted for 0.4% of BYD brand sales during the month.

The Seal 08 is expected to become one of BYD’s most technology-heavy sedan offerings, combining 800V charging architecture, rear-wheel steering, air suspension, and dual powertrain options on a single platform.

News.Az