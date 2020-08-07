Markov: Pashinyan is a hidden anti-Russian politician

+ ↺ − 16 px

As you know, Pashinyan had held an anti-Russian position for many years even before his premiership. His movement, on the wave of which he came to power, was called "Yelk", that is, NO to the Eurasian Economic Union.

Russian public figure, political scientist, and director of the Institute of Political Studies Sergey Markov has expressed the due opinion in a conversation with News.Az

"It is also known that Pashinyan openly cooperated with Western, American foundations and political structures. Pashinyan has now recruited many people into his government, as well as other state structures, who took an anti-Russian position. Understanding all this, we in Russia are concluding that Nikol Pashinyan is a hidden anti-Russian politician," he said.

According to him, a different attitude towards Armenia in Russia will only happen when Nikol Pashinyan either ceases to be the Prime Minister of the country or refuses from anti-Russian policy: "He knows very well what it means to be an anti-Russian politician."

