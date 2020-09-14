Markov: Yerevan cannot foresee the consequences of its provocative policy towards Baku

The situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been constantly aggravating lately and this is happening for a number of reasons, Russian political scientist Sergey Markov told News.Az.

He was commenting on another provocation of Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan, namely, shooting of the border village Alibeyli of the Tovuz region.

"Many believe that Nikol Pashinyan is interested in either attracting some of the patriotic electorates to his side, justifying the repression against Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan (former Armenian presidents - ed.), or force Russia to adopt a more pro-Armenian stance," he believes.

The expert notes that back in April 2016 Armenia realized that the forces are not equal, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in times superior to the military and technical potential of the Armenian army.

“They understand what is at stake, but they cannot fully foresee the consequences of their policies, which could lead to full-scale war. In this case, Azerbaijan will restore its sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh by military means," Markov concluded.

