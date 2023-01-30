Martyr Orkhan Asgarov laid to rest in II Alley of Martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of the security service at Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran, Orkhan Asgarov, who became martyr while preventing Friday’s terrorist attack on the embassy, was laid to rest in the II Alley of Martyrs in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.

Along with the martyr’s family members, state and government officials, MPs, the Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani human rights commissioner, as well as public representatives took part in the funeral ceremony.

On January 27, at around 8:30 am Baku time, an armed attack took place on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service.

Two security guards of the embassy were also wounded while preventing the attack.

Following the attack, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran has completely suspended its diplomatic activities. The embassy staff and their families were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan on Sunday.

