Masked pro-Israel group attacks Palestinian Embassy in London

The Palestinian Embassy in London has reported an attack on its premises by a group of individuals carrying Israeli and Union Jack flags, prompting calls from the embassy for immediate protection from UK authorities. In a statement released on Wednesday, the embassy said that at 13:43 on Saturday a group "mostly masked" trespassed onto its property and vandalised the exterior, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"We have formally requested the British authorities to provide immediate and comprehensive protection for the embassy and our personnel from such attacks. We call on them to investigate this incident fully and hold those responsible accountable," the statement said.

Images provided by the embassy show a group of people gathered outside the entrance, several holding Israeli flags and one displaying a Union Jack flag. Many appear dressed in heavy winter clothing, with some individuals’ faces partially covered.

Additional footage shows individuals filming the scene and holding rolled posters or banners. Another image shows Israeli flags being adjusted or waved near the entrance.

A final photograph shows torn stickers left behind, including pieces reading "I HEART IDF", a cartoon-style illustration of a super hero-type woman with a Star of David symbol on her chest, and another stating “WE ARE NOT JEWS WITH TREMBLING KNEES."

The embassy condemned those involved, saying: “Your actions will not deter us. We will continue to advance Palestine-UK relations and defend the rights and lives of the Palestinian people.”

The attack marks the latest in a pattern of incidents targeting Palestinian diplomatic premises in the UK. In late 2023, when the building was still the Palestinian Mission, it reported a series of attacks including vandalism, graffiti and threats to staff.

At the time, the Mission urged the UK government to take its security obligations seriously under diplomatic norms.

The building was upgraded from a mission to a full embassy in September 2025 after the UK formally recognised the State of Palestine. A flag-raising ceremony on 22 September marked the change, granting the premises full diplomatic status under the Vienna Convention.

The New Arab has reached out to the Metropolitan Police for comment.

