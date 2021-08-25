Mass brawl in Armenian parliament: MPs throw bottles at each other (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another conflict broke out between the deputies of Armenia's National Assembly.



The brawl started during the speech of the ruling party's MP Hayk Sargsyan, Armenian media reports.



Sargsyan stated that the defense ministers during whose tenure people were exempt from military service either by bribery or a telephone "call" were traitors to the homeland. MP, former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan got angry and threw a bottle at Sargsyan. Later, opposition deputies, especially Ohanyan's supporters, started throwing bottles at Sargsyan.



A parliamentary session was cut off due to the incident.



It should be noted that a fight broke out between opposition deputies and security officers in the parliament yesterday.

News.Az