Massacres committed against Azerbaijanis must be recognized by int’l community and given legal assessment: Political scientist

The Meshali, Malibeyli, Khojaly and other massacres committed against Azerbaijanis must be recognized by the international community and given a legal assessment in order to prevent their recurrence, political scientist Ilgar Valizade told News.Az.

The political scientist stressed that revanchist forces in Armenia should know that those responsible for the crimes against Azerbaijan will not go unpunished.

“The detention of Vagif Khachatrayn, one of the perpetrators of the Meshali massacre, once again showed that Azerbaijani has not forgotten anything of anyone and will continue to take all necessary measures against the criminals,” he added.

