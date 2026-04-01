Massive fire destroys 700 vehicles in Mexico's Acapulco - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A massive fire at a vehicle impound lot in Acapulco has destroyed around 700 cars, leaving the site filled with burned-out wreckage and thick smoke rising over the area.

The blaze broke out on Tuesday at the impound yard near the Acapulco–Pinotepa Nacional highway, quickly spreading through rows of parked vehicles. Strong winds and dry vegetation accelerated the fire’s intensity, making it difficult for emergency crews to contain, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Footage from the scene showed dozens of vehicles completely gutted as firefighters worked to bring the flames under control. A large plume of smoke was visible from a distance, disrupting visibility across the surrounding area.

The State Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection confirmed that emergency teams were deployed immediately. Authorities also said no injuries have been reported so far.

Photo: Plano Informativo

Photo: Plano Informativo

Photo: Plano Informativo

The fire forced the temporary closure of a major regional route, halting traffic on one of the area’s busiest highways for several hours.

Officials have not yet confirmed the final number of vehicles affected as investigations continue into the cause of the blaze.

News.Az