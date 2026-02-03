Massive fire destroys Celtic supporters club in Irvine

The blaze erupted at the former Forum shopping centre on West Road in Irvine, in Ayrshire. The largely disused building is attached to the Rivergate Shopping Centre, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Images from the scene showed flames ripping through the roof of the building, which appeared to have been torn apart by the fire. The Irvine No1 Celtic Supporters Club is housed within The Forum complex.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident at 11:34pm. At the height of the blaze, six fire engines were deployed, including a specialist height appliance.

No casualties have been reported. Fire crews remain at the scene, although the response is being scaled back, with four fire engines and a height appliance still in attendance.

The Rivergate Shopping Centre did not open to the public on Tuesday morning as emergency operations continue. In an update, the centre said there is currently no access through the Rivergate and that all stores will remain closed for the time being, with the exception of Asda and the external Greggs unit, which are able to open as normal.

Members of the public who usually pass through the centre to reach the train station or nearby offices have been advised to find alternative routes. The shopping centre said it will reopen once it is safe to do so and thanked the public for their patience.

The Forum shopping centre has been largely unused and in a dilapidated condition since 2016.