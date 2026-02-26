Jamal Murray leaves early vs Celtics with illness

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jamal Murray was forced to leave Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics after falling ill in the first quarter.

Murray had been listed as probable heading into the matchup due to hamstring tightness, but the illness cut his night short. His return to the game remains questionable, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

With Murray sidelined, teammates Bruce Brown and KJ Simpson are expected to see increased playing time to help the Nuggets stay competitive.

The Nuggets will monitor Murray closely before deciding on his availability for upcoming games.

