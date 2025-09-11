Massive gas tanker explosion in Mexico city kills 3, injures 70 - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A gas tanker truck carrying more than 13,000 gallons (49,500 liters) of gasoline exploded Wednesday beneath a highway overpass in southern Mexico City, killing three people and injuring at least 70 others.

The blast set nearly 30 vehicles ablaze, sending a fireball and thick black smoke over the capital. Victims suffered severe burns, with some left charred in the roadway as others tore off burning clothing while waiting for help, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

Mayor Clara Brugada called the incident an “emergency,” confirming that 19 people remain in grave condition, including the truck driver, a baby, and a 2-year-old child.

“This is a horrible accident,” Brugada said at the scene.

Authorities said the tanker appeared to have tipped over before exploding. The vehicle bore the logo of energy company Silza, but a company representative denied ownership. Later, Mexico’s environmental ministry announced that Silza lacked updated insurance paperwork required to transport fuel.

Videos shared online showed a giant fireball erupting beneath the overpass as residents screamed and fled. Witnesses described pulling severely burned victims from the flames while firefighters battled the inferno with hoses and foam.

Medical officials reported some patients suffered burns over 100% of their bodies.

President Claudia Sheinbaum offered condolences to the victims’ families and praised emergency responders.

By evening, city authorities declared the fire “completely under control” and reopened the highway, one of the main routes connecting Mexico City to Puebla.

