Massive military drills underway in Iran’s southern waters

The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Thursday started a massive military maneuver dubbed “Zolfaqar” in the country's southern waters and in international waters, Tasnim Agency reports.

Deputy Coordinator of the Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari announced that the main stages of the “Zolfaqar” joint exercise will continue for three days.

He pointed out that the exercise will be carried out in three stages: intelligence, tactics, and demonstration of power.

The main stages of the exercise are being attended by units of the Navy, Air Force, and Army Ground Forces and carried out in an area of two million square kilometers in the eastern waters of the Strait of Hormuz, Makran coast, Oman Sea and North Indian Ocean.

Warships, submarines, aircraft and some equipment and weapons belonging to the Army Combat Organization have been employed in this exercise.

