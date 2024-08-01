Yandex metrika counter

Massive prisoner swap between Russia and US underwat

Russia and the US, as well as several other countries, are holding a wide-scale prisoner swap, according to CNN.

The number of people on the swap lists is 24, as another American broadcast network, CBS, has previously stated.

CNN added that the negotiations between Moscow and Washington were "quiet and complicated," taking several months to finalize.

