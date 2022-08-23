Mastercard, Central Bank of Azerbaijan work on expanding non-cash payments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mastercard and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) are carrying out large-scale work to expand the availability of non-cash payments in the country's regions, Mastercard Director General for Azerbaijan and Turkiye Avshar Gurdal said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks during an online press conference dedicated to the launch of Google Pay in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The director general noted that 30 percent of payments in Azerbaijan are non-cash payments.

"MasterCard together with Azerbaijani Central Bank, educational institutions and some other structures, is carrying out appropriate work on the expansion of non-cash payments in the regions of Azerbaijan. MasterCard's strategy for cooperation with Azerbaijan also reflects that," Gurdal added.

News.Az