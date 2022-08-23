Mastercard intends to increase share of non-cash payments in Azerbaijan

Mastercard intends to increase share of non-cash payments in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mastercard plans to increase the share of non-cash payments to 50 percent in the Azerbaijani market, Director General for Azerbaijan and Turkiye Avsar Gurdal said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking during an online press conference dedicated to the launch of Google Pay in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The director general noted that electronic payments in Azerbaijan account for 20 percent and the company aims to increase them to 50 percent.

“In order to achieve an increase of electronic payments, MasterCard is conducting relevant work both with the Central Bank of the country and with local partner banks,” Gurdal added.

News.Az