Mastercard names Ling Hai CFO, shifts Sachin Mehra to CBO

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Mastercard announced a major shakeup of its senior executive leadership team on Tuesday, appointing company veteran Ling Hai as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Ling Hai succeeds Sachin Mehra, who is stepping down from the top financial post to transition into the newly created role of Chief Business Officer. Mastercard confirmed that the executive transition will officially take effect on August 3. The C-suite swap is the cornerstone of a broader management reorganization designed to sharpen the payments giant's customer focus, streamline global operations, and drive execution across emerging markets, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Ling Hai steps into the CFO role backed by a deep portfolio of international operating experience. He previously managed Mastercard’s core business footprints across the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, making him a highly seasoned hand at steering the company's cross-border financial strategies.

Meanwhile, Mehra’s transition to Chief Business Officer marks a strategic pivot for the corporate structure. In this new capacity, Mehra will directly oversee Mastercard's global country operations, while steering international sales enablement, corporate partnerships, and digital commercialization strategies.

News.Az