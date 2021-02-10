Matthew Bryza: Armenia has obligation to inform about places of mines planted in Azerbaijani lands during occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has obligation to provide information about the place of landmines planted in the Azerbaijani lands it previously occupied, Matthew Bryza, former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan and former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, told News.Az.

“There are reports that Armenia has not provided the map where its military forces laid mines in Azerbaijani territories they previously occupied. It is obvious from the humanitarian perspective that Armenia should share information about the whereabouts of mines so that people are not killed or injured. Why this is happening I don’t know,” the former diplomat added.

News.Az