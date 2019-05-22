Yandex metrika counter

Matthew Bryza: I know from my own experience with my family what a safe place Baku is

Matthew Bryza: I know from my own experience with my family what a safe place Baku is

“I think it is wonderful that Baku will host the Europa League Final next week, on the 29th of May, between Arsenal and Chelsea. This is a golden opportunity fo

“I am disappointed that the Armenian national player for Arsenal Mkhitaryan has decided not to join his team, citing safety concerns. This is obviously a very personal choice. I mean it’s probably costing him a lot of money not to participate, as well as I missed the opportunity to do it, what you lost most by soccer. I don’t think it is a wise decision. I don’t think there is any reason for him to fear for his safety by virtually being on the field in Baku. I actually know Armenian people who have quietly visited Azerbaijan, but it’s a personal decision. I hope that won’t detract from what it be a fantastic game or detract from people fully embracing the beauty of Baku. And I think of course this game and showcasing Baku is well beyond politics,” Bryza added.

