Maurene Comey sues Trump administration over abrupt firing

Maurene Comey, a former federal prosecutor known for leading high-profile cases against Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over her sudden dismissal in July.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Manhattan federal court against the Justice Department and the Executive Office of the President, claims Comey was given no explanation for her removal, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Comey, the eldest daughter of former FBI Director James Comey—a longtime adversary of President Donald Trump—alleges that her firing was politically motivated.

“Defendants fired Ms. Comey solely or substantially because her father is former FBI Director James B. Comey,” her attorneys wrote in the filing.

The Justice Department has not yet commented on the case.

