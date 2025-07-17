Justice department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein and “Diddy” Combs cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Justice Department has dismissed Maurene Comey, a federal prosecutor in Manhattan known for her work on high-profile cases including Jeffrey Epstein’s trial and Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recent prosecution, according to multiple sources familiar with the decision.

Maurene Comey, daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, was a veteran assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, widely regarded as one of the Justice Department’s most prestigious offices, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

She played a key role in the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell on sex trafficking charges linked to Epstein and served as lead prosecutor in the Combs case, which concluded earlier this month with a mixed verdict.

No official reason was provided for her firing. Sources spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of personnel matters.

The dismissal marks the latest in a series of unexplained firings of Justice Department lawyers, raising concerns over possible politicization within the agency. Several prosecutors who handled cases critical of former President Donald Trump, including those related to the January 6 Capitol riot and special counsel Jack Smith’s investigations, have also been let go recently.

Maurene Comey’s termination is notable given her father’s tense relationship with Trump, who fired James Comey as FBI director in 2017 during a controversial investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. James Comey’s refusal to pledge personal loyalty to Trump and subsequent disclosures about their interactions further strained their relationship.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, under pressure from some conservative critics over the handling of the Epstein investigation files, faces scrutiny amid the fallout. Some right-wing commentators who have criticized Bondi’s approach had publicly called for Maurene Comey’s removal.

Maurene Comey has not responded to requests for comment.

