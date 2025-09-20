Mauritius Prime Minister requests Central Bank Governor to step down

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mauritius’ Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam announced on Saturday that he has asked Central Bank Governor Rama Sithanen to step down, signaling a potential power struggle at the institution. The government plans to appoint a new second deputy governor on Monday, followed by a new governor.

The move comes after Deputy Central Bank Governor Gerard Sanspeur resigned on August 29, citing interference by the governor’s son in the bank’s operations. Sanspeur, the third most senior official at the central bank, accused the son of meddling in banking license approvals, recruitment, layoffs, and tender procedures. Sithanen has denied the allegations against his son, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Prime Minister Ramgoolam said, “It was clear that Rama Sithanen's position had become untenable. This situation is unacceptable. In order for the Bank of Mauritius to regain its serenity, I asked the Governor to step down. I do not question his competence.”

Sithanen did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment regarding his dismissal.

