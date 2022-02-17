Mayor of Hallandale Beach signs Proclamation on 30th anniversary of Khojaly massacre (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mayor of Hallandale Beach City, Florida Joy Cooper has signed a Proclamation on the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide.

The Proclamation addressed to the Azerbaijani community says: “As a result of the military attacks and ethnic cleansing policy that started in 1988, Armenian armed unities with the support of 366th Motor Rifle Regiment committed a massacre in the town of Khojaly against civilians over the night from February 25 to 26, in 1992”. As a result of the massacre, 613 people including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elderly people were killed by the Armenian militants. Some experts call the Khojaly tragedy "Azerbaijan's Srebrenica".

The document also states that in 1993, the UN Security Council adopted Resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884, which demanded the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Proclamation stresses that the UN General Assembly, the European Parliament, PACE, the OSCE, the US State Department and the White House have always supported Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Joy Cooper presented the Proclamation to representatives of the Azerbaijani Diaspora organization in Florida.





