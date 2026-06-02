Ghana bus-truck collision kills 15, injures 25

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At least 15 people were killed and 25 others severely injured early Tuesday when two vehicles collided head-on in the Volta Region of Ghana, officials confirmed.

The Ghana National Fire Service said on its official social media page that the accident, which occurred around 1:00 a.m. local time (0100 GMT) on Tuesday, involved a cargo truck and a passenger bus, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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"Through a coordinated rescue operation, firefighters extricated 25 injured casualties, including 23 adults and two children. Sadly, 15 persons lost their lives," the statement said.

According to the statement, those injured were conveyed to the Peki Government Hospital for treatment, while the deceased were handed over to the police, who conveyed them to the hospital mortuary for preservation and further investigation.

It added that investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident.

News.Az