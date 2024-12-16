Yandex metrika counter

Mayotte hit by worst cyclone in 90 years

Cyclone Chido hit the far north of Mayotte at around 15:00 local time (12:00 GMT) on Saturday as an intense tropical cyclone, equivalent to a major category four hurricane, News.az reports citing BBC.

Wind speeds of 226 km/h (140 mph) were recorded as the cyclone made landfall on the island.

Wave heights were also estimated to be between four and eight metres (13-28ft) on the north coast of the island.

It is the strongest cyclone to have hit Mayotte in 90 years.

