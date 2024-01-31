Mazahir Panahov: Webcams will allow objective monitoring of election process

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan has been using the webcams for many years now. The webcams have been installed in 1000 polling stations set up across the country regarding the election. This will allow objective monitoring of the election process. Thus, every person will be able to monitor the election process from anywhere in the world,” Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov told journalists, News.az reports.

He described the transparency in conducting the elections as one of the prime indicators, which can be ensured through media actors and webcams,” Panahov added.

News.Az