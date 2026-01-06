McDonald’s testing new grilled chicken sandwich

+ ↺ − 16 px

McDonald’s has begun testing a new grilled chicken sandwich at select locations as part of its ongoing efforts to expand its menu and appeal to customers seeking leaner, protein-forward options, News.Az reports, citing Country1037fm.

The limited market trial, announced this week, reflects the company’s response to evolving consumer preferences and increasing demand for grilled, less processed menu choices.

The sandwich, which features a seasoned grilled chicken breast served on a toasted bun with fresh lettuce, tomato, and a choice of sauces, is currently available at participating restaurants in several regions across the United States. McDonald’s said that customer feedback during the test phase will help determine whether the item is rolled out more broadly later this year.

Company executives described the new grilled chicken sandwich as a “balance of classic McDonald’s flavor with a lighter preparation,” aimed at customers who want options beyond the brand’s traditional breaded chicken and beef offerings. The grilled chicken breast is seasoned with a proprietary blend of spices and paired with ingredients chosen to complement its texture and flavor without overpowering it.

In addition to standard garnishes, customers can choose from a selection of sauces, including a tangy citrus aioli, smoky barbecue and a honey mustard option. McDonald’s said the customizable sauces are intended to cater to a range of tastes and to encourage repeat visits during the test period.

The test launch comes amid broader industry trends in which quick-service restaurants are expanding grilled and plant-forward offerings to capture health-minded consumers. Market research indicates that demand for grilled chicken sandwiches has grown in recent years, driven by preferences for higher-protein and lower-fat options that still deliver robust flavor.

McDonald’s noted that its menu strategy includes ongoing innovation across categories, from sandwiches and salads to sides and beverages. The company has previously introduced seasonal and regional items that drew significant customer interest, and executives said that the grilled chicken sandwich test fits within a larger focus on menu variety and customer choice.

Customer reaction at test locations has so far been mixed but generally positive. Some patrons praised the sandwich’s texture and seasoning, while others suggested that additional toppings or sauce options could further enhance its appeal. McDonald’s is actively collecting feedback through in-restaurant surveys and digital channels to assess overall satisfaction.

Nutrition analysts say that a grilled chicken option could broaden McDonald’s appeal among consumers seeking alternatives to fried items, particularly as health and wellness trends continue to influence dining choices. If the test proves successful, the sandwich could become part of McDonald’s permanent menu in the second half of the year.

McDonald’s did not specify a timeline for a wider rollout, indicating that decisions will be based on sales performance and customer response during the test phase. For now, the grilled chicken sandwich remains a limited-time trial item, with participating restaurants providing details to local customers.

