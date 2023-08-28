Media Development Agency hosts representatives of leading British, Albanian and Georgia media outlets

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 28, the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) hosted a meeting with the representatives of the leading media outlets based in the United Kingdom, Albania and Georgia, News.Az reports.

The foreign media representatives are on a visit to Azerbaijan on the initiative of the Public Association of Non-Partisan (Parliamentary) Journalists.

The meeting was attended by Alpaslan Duven, a representative of Daily Mail, Daily Star and Avrupa News Agency, Anisa Bahiti, a representative of the Albanian digital platform infowebmedia, and Avtandil Otinashvili, a representative of the Georgian news websites geodigest.ge and newsday.ge.

Foreign journalists were informed about the reforms carried out in the field of media in Azerbaijan, the significance and scope of multifaceted and complex measures taken in the direction of increasing the professionalism of journalists and media literacy of society.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on prospects for strengthening and developing relations and effective cooperation in the media field.

News.Az