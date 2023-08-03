Media: Metallurgical plant under construction by Armenia in Arazdayan may soon be relocated to another place

Media: Metallurgical plant under construction by Armenia in Arazdayan may soon be relocated to another place

+ ↺ − 16 px

The metallurgical plant under construction by Armenia in Arazdayan may soon be relocated to another, safer place, News.az reports citing Sputnik Armenia.

The area adjacent to the city of Ararat is considered the most likely option.

The plant management refused to deny or confirm the information in response to media inquiries.

The information about the relocation of the plant was previously denied by the director of GTB Holding, the owner of the enterprise.

News.Az