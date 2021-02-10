Media reps get acquainted with Azerbaijani Army’s modern engineering machinery, equipment

+ ↺ − 16 px

A part of modern engineering machinery and equipment purchased from Turkey to improve the logistic support of the Engineering Troops of the Azerbaijan Army, accelerate the mine-clearance operations in the liberated territories, and strengthen security measures was presented to the media representatives.

Work on clearing the area from mines and unexploded ordnance using modern technology and equipment was demonstrated to the media representatives by engineer-sapper units, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

It was noted that international courses on in-depth study and skillful use of military equipment adopted into the armament of the Azerbaijan Army were organized for the servicemen.

The servicemen who successfully completed the training course were awarded the relevant certificates.

