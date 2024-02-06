Media sector reforms and collaboration explored by Azerbaijan and Morocco

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the Media Development Agency and the Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan held a meeting with representatives of influential media organizations from Morocco who are currently visiting Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, provided insights into the ongoing reforms within Azerbaijan's media sector, aligned with the Presidential Decree titled "On deepening reforms in the media sector in the Republic of Azerbaijan," issued on January 12, 2021. Ismayilov elaborated on the objectives outlined in the Law on Media and discussed the various measures aimed at bolstering the economic independence of media entities, fostering professionalism among journalists, enhancing their accountability, and promoting media literacy within society. Ahmad Ismayilov stressed the significance of arranging reciprocal visits to enhance bilateral cooperation and promote active information exchange.

Ismat Sattarov, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council, provided insights into the operations of audiovisual media entities in Azerbaijan, discussed television advertising broadcasting practices, and highlighted the functionality of the ratings measurement system.

Moroccan journalists expressed appreciation for organizing the meeting, discussed prospects for establishing fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation, and emphasized the importance of efficient information exchange in the media sector.

