Media: Trump is not considering deploying troops to Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump is not considering deploying troops to Iran if there is a possible intervention in the country, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

According to officials, the US president has been briefed in recent days on various intervention plans following protests in Iran that have led to dozens of deaths and arrests. During the discussions, the channel's source indicated, options that did not involve Washington's direct use of military force were also considered.

"According to US officials, several options presented to the president were aimed at targeting Tehran's security forces, which are being used to suppress protests," the article states.

News.Az