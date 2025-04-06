Media: Vietnam offers US to abolish all duties on American goods

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vietnamese authorities have offered the United States to lift all duties on imported products in exchange for Washington lifting additional duties on Vietnam.

According to him, the letter with a corresponding proposal was sent to US President Donald Trump by the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) To Lam, News.Az informs via TASS.

On April 2, the U.S. administration announced a 10% tariff on all goods entering America, as well as additional mirror tariffs on dozens of countries with the highest trade deficits with the United States. Vietnam, which faces a 46% tariff, is in the group of countries with the highest tariffs, along with Indonesia (32%), China (34%), Cambodia (49%), Laos (48%), Thailand (36%), and Switzerland (31%).

By the end of 2024, trade turnover between Vietnam and the United States reached nearly $150 billion, with the value of Vietnamese exports to the United States amounting to $137 billion, an increase of 19% compared to 2023. The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam explained that the imbalance in trade with the United States is due to differences in export structure, rather than unfair trade practices.

News.Az