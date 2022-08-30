Meeting of commission on Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation held in Moscow

Meeting of commission on Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation held in Moscow

Meeting of commission on Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation held in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second meeting of the state commission on the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and border security issues was held in Moscow on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Before the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexey Overchuk met with Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan, welcoming the continuation of the work of the commission.

The parties discussed organizational and procedural issues and had a thorough exchange of views on the further work of the commissions and the regulations of joint activities.

Both sides thanked Russia for the organization of the meeting.

An agreement was reached at the time of the third meeting.





News.Az