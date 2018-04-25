Meeting of Turkish, Azerbaijani presidents kicks off

+ ↺ − 16 px

A one-on-one meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan has kicked off in Ankara, APA reports.

A meeting of the Turkey-Azerbaijan High Level Strategic Cooperation Council will be held afterward. A number of documents are expected to be signed between the two countries at the end of the meeting. Later, the heads of state will make statements to the press.

This is Ilham Aliyev’s first foreign trip after his re-election as the Azerbaijani president.

