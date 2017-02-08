Meeting of working groups of NCCSD held

+ ↺ − 16 px

National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development has held a meeting of its working groups on economic development and employment, social and environmental issues, monitoring and evaluation.

Deputy Prime Minister, Chair of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development Ali Ahmadov highlighted the necessity of establishing the council, AzerTag reports.

He noted that the UN highly evaluated activities carried out by Azerbaijan for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and is interested in cooperation with the country in this sphere.

Deputy Minister of Economy Sevinj Hasanova emphasized that Azerbaijan joined many UN initiatives and programmes, including the Millennium Development Goals and the SDG.

Chief of the Secretariat of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development Huseyn Huseynov spoke about activities in the sphere of meeting the national priorities with the SDG and preparation of the report by Azerbaijan for a high-level political forum to be held at the UN headquarters in 2017. Deputy chair of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Sadagat Gahramanova provided an insight into family and women policies, and gender issues in the MDG.

Ali Ahmadov gave relevant instructions to the Secretariat and working groups of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development for the preparation of report.

News.Az

