MegaFon conducts internal investigation of provocation against Azerbaijan

MegaFon, the third-largest telecom operator in Russia, conducts an internal investigation over the provocation against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, reads the information of the mobile operator, received by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia, APA's Moscow bureau reports.

The information reads:

“During the work on updating the company’s website, it was revealed that Nagorno-Karabakh was designated as an independent territory, not as a part of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The fault was immediately corrected after it was revealed by the management of the company. MegaFon is currently conducting an internal investigation over the incident. Responsible for this misinformation, employees have been dismissed from their post and will be subject to disciplinary punishment in the framework of the Labor Code of the Russian Federation.

One of the main principles of MegaFon’s work is that a company conducts its business outside the political or religious context. We feel regret for the situation and confirm that the error occurred unintentionally and without any malicious intent. The company delivers deepest apologies to all whose feelings have been affected by this unintentional incident.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC MegaFon, Evgeniy Bistrikh."

Recall that the mobile operator Megafon, despite Russia's recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, offered communication services to Karabakh separatists and showed on its website the so-called Nagorny Karabakh as an independent state. Azerbaijanis living in Russia via our compatriots-users of MegaFon “refuse the services of this mobile operator. After all this, Megafon deleted on its website information about the provision of communication services in the “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”.

