Mehmet Akarca: Azerbaijan’s anti-FETO fight makes Turkey proud

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s fight against the Fethullah Terror Organization (FETO) makes Turkey very proud, said Mehmet Akarca, Director General of Turkey's Directorate Genera

He made the remarks on Saturday at a briefing dedicated to the second anniversary of July 15, 2016, defeated coup in Turkey, APA reports.

Akarca noted that Azerbaijan is one of the first countries to start a fight against FETO.

“I think that FETO-linked networks have been completely eliminated in fraternal Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan’s fight against this terrorist organization was quite effective. Azerbaijan always stands by Turkey. Of course, it can not be otherwise. Turkey and Azerbaijan have the same friends and enemies,” he said.

Akarca went on to say that arrests in connection with the FETO case continue in Turkey.

“Some people accused of being involved in the defeated coup in Turkey on 15 July 2016 were sentenced to life in prison. Those responsible for these actions will be punished,” he said.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated 2016 coup, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

News.Az

News.Az