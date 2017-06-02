Mehriban Aliyeva becomes honorary member of Union of Architects of Azerbaijan

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has been elected an honorary member of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan.

The organization's chairman, Elbay Gasimzade, announced on Friday noted that Mrs. Aliyeva was also awarded the commemorative medal “Academician Mikayil Huseynov” for her contribution to the preservation of Azerbaijan’s architectural heritage.

News.Az

