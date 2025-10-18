Mehriban Aliyeva's Vatican visit grabs global media attention

+ ↺ − 16 px

The official visit of Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to the Holy See, and the meetings held during the trip, received extensive coverage from global media outlets.

Argentina’s Real Politik News Agency reported that during her meeting with Pope Leo XIV on October 17, Vice-President Aliyeva noted that bilateral ties between the Holy See and Azerbaijan had significantly developed in recent years. She highlighted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Holy See had collaborated extensively on restoration work, scientific research, and cultural exchanges, according to News.Az citing AZERTAC.

The First Vice-President emphasized that following the successful completion of several projects, the Foundation had launched additional initiatives in line with its agreements with the Holy See. She noted that the Foundation would continue to expand cooperation by introducing new projects.

The meeting also highlighted the activities of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan and preparations for the construction of a second Catholic church in the country.

Pope Leo XIV underlined the long-standing bilateral cooperation between the Holy See and Azerbaijan, expressing gratitude to First Vice-President Aliyeva and noting that relations had developed significantly thanks to her initiatives over the past few years. He also stressed that this collaboration had greatly enhanced interreligious and inter-civilizational dialogue, positioning Azerbaijan as a global leader in this field. The Pope reaffirmed the Holy See’s interest in continuing these projects with Azerbaijan.

The Pope conveyed his deep gratitude to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev for allocating a land plot for the construction of the second Catholic church and thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for its work. In response, First Vice-President Aliyeva expressed her gratitude to the Pope and invited him to visit Azerbaijan.

Argentina’s news and online radio portal, Radio María, also highlighted Aliyeva’s meeting with Pope Leo XIV, describing it as an important step toward strengthening bilateral relations between the Vatican and Azerbaijan.

The report noted that Mehriban Aliyeva also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, to discuss issues of mutual interest. Pietro Parolin congratulated Azerbaijan on the signing of the Joint Declaration by Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States on August 8 in Washington, and on the initialing of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He reaffirmed the Vatican’s unequivocal support for peace in the region. The meeting also included discussions on cultural cooperation and the activities of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, the Italian portal Eurasiaticanews reported that on October 16, Aliyeva participated in the opening ceremony of the restoration project of the Catacombs of Commodilla. The restoration was carried out under an agreement signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology on March 4, 2021.

During the restoration, modern technologies and materials were applied, including safe and environmentally friendly methods to protect workers’ health. Nanotechnology was used to reinforce structures, while laser technology treated painted surfaces. All materials were chosen for their compatibility with the underground environment.

By actively funding large-scale restoration projects in the Vatican, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation continues to make a significant contribution to preserving global cultural heritage. These initiatives are highly valued by the Holy See as exemplary models of effective cooperation and the strengthening of intercultural dialogue.

News.Az