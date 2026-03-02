Melania Trump to chair UN meeting on peace amid Iran strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Lady Melania Trump is set to become the first spouse of a world leader to chair a United Nations Security Council meeting, despite her husband's ongoing criticisms of Iran.

The U.S. first lady was expected to "emphasize education's role in advancing tolerance and world peace," according to a statement from her office, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The event, first unveiled on Thursday, was not canceled after her husband, President Donald Trump, launched Operation Epic Fury in Iran.

At least four U.S. service members had been killed in action, along with Iran's supreme leader and dozens of other officials.

UN ambassador Mike Waltz has denied that the attack on Iran flouts international law, calling it a "ridiculous and frankly farcical assertion."

News.Az