Melbourne Cup 2024 – field, odds, horse previews, tips, speed map and $100 betting strategy

The race that stops a nation is the Melbourne Cup (3200m) and the 2024 edition at Flemington shapes up to be a very intriguing contest, News.Az reports citing justhorseracing .

Down below is a speed map, runner preview and $100 betting strategy for the 2024 Melbourne Cup.1. Vauban: His 2024 staying form is elite, riddled with Kyprios, the best stayer in the world, so the form he brings is well and truly A1 for this. But, he had every chance in the race last year and I do have queries on him in a testing 3200m, which this will be. Keen to oppose.2. Buckaroo: I have to respect Buckaroo. The Caulfield Cup is the traditional form reference and he was the clear eye catcher, closing off with real purpose when second to Duke De Sessa. The trip is the obvious query but if he runs it out fine, then he has to be rated as one of the hardest to beat given how well he’s going at present.3. Circle Of Fire: Unbelievable Sydney Cup win when three wide no cover for the trip, so the 3200m is no issue. Wet tracks have plagued him this prep so firm ground here, he’s a big improver and overs I say.4. Warp Speed: I think dismiss Warp Speed at your peril. He’s a top class Japanese stayer and I feel just forget his Caulfield Cup run. He was ridden like it was a barrier trial and was never a factor but his late splits weren’t too bad. Much better horse on firmer footing, bigger track and up in trip, with his Japanese form, I think he’s going to run a beauty.5. Kovalica: He is a WFA horse, and that usually stands up when it comes to the Melbourne Cup. Waller horse in a Grand Final = respect.6. Sharp N Smart: He kept finding the line and was good in defeat in the Moonee Valley. Gets good weight relief and is racing like 3200m suits. But, he is a very inconsistent horse who is hit and miss, even in the run. And has no turn of foot.7. Just Fine: He led and was very weak late in the Moonee Valley Cup, looking a tired horse. Not troubling this.8. Land Legend: Has a big engine under the hood and was one of the runs of the race in defeat in the Caulfield Cup. That said, Zac Purton had no control of him in the Caulfield Cup and if he does something similar here, he’s going to struggle to run 3200m.9. Absurde: Like Vauban, he has gone back home and found good positive form, though this guy has done it over the jumps as well as the flat. But he had every chance in the race last year, and I am not sold on the rider booking.10. Athabascan: SCR11. Knight’s Choice: He’s a nice horse, but he’s not up to this level. He’ll struggle to beat a runner home, which is going to be said about a few down below.12. Okita Soushi: He has found form at the right time and has that sense of timing for a leading stable, highlighted by a last start Moonee Valley Cup triumph. He has that sense of timing and the early market push is encouraging.13. Onesmoothoperator: Hard to get away from his Geelong Cup triumph, which was similar to Media Puzzle, who won that and then the Melbourne Cup. But, he was injured during the week, which is far from ideal leading into the Grand Final and his overall UK form is suspect.14. Zardozi: She loves Flemington and was quite good in defeat in the Caulfield Cup, which is the traditional lead up, plus was a real eye catcher in the Empire Rose on Saturday. Leading contender I say.15. Sea King: It was hard not to be impressed by the win of Sea King in the Bendigo Cup. It wasn’t a deep field on paper but the manner in which he put them away, gave them a start and a beating, gee he was impressive. He has failed over longer trips in the UK previously but off the win at Bendigo, 3200m is okay and he’s well in at the weights.16. Valiant King: He has done little/nothing since arriving from overseas and for mine, he is going to struggle at 3200m.17. Fancy Man: I thought Fancy Man was the better runs of the race in the Caulfield Cup outside of Buckaroo. He hit the line well making ground late suggesting the rise in trip will suit him. His overseas form was more than good enough to win this race and a mixed bag of results in Australia means he will start at a massive price.18. Interpretation: He hasn’t done much outside Geelong and how far back will he get in the run? He may spot them too much head start. Keen to risk.19. Manzoice: He hasn’t won since the Derby in 2022 and his last couple of runs have been poor. Not looking like a coming Melbourne Cup winner.20. Mostly Cloudy: He should have won the Brisbane Cup over two miles in the Winter and he has shown the quality to say he can run well in a race like this. Firm ground, does no work in the run, strong late…knockout hope.21. Positivity: She has been legless after the Naturalism and she is the one that I think will run last. No chance.22. Saint George: Has no turn of foot and may concede too much start, plus there is a query on his class.23. The Map: Looked to have every chance in the Geelong Cup and was quite poor late in the piece. Not going well enough to win.24. Trust In You: He’ll run the trip, but I think he’ll run it very slowly and is similar to Positivity. He’s going to struggle big time.

News.Az