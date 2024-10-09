Member of Israel’s ruling party calls on Netanyahu to strike Iran’s nuclear sites

Member of Israel’s ruling party calls on Netanyahu to strike Iran’s nuclear sites

MK Moshe Saada, a member of Israel’s ruling Likud party, called on his party chief, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to order a strike on Iran’s nuclear sites in retaliation for Tehran’s missile attack on Israel last week.

“I think Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to do what’s good for the State of Israel,” Saada said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. “He now has a unique historic opportunity to be remembered in the history books as a defender of Israel and the West, and all he needs to do is to attack the nuclear [sites]. That’s what needs to be done.”“Think what would have happened in the latest attack if Iran didn’t have ballistic missiles but rather an atomic bomb. What would Israelis do? The stocking up on water bottles, the bomb shelters, wouldn’t have helped,” he said.“I think it’s possible,” the MK noted, while acknowledging the complexity of such a move and adding that it should be coordinated with the United States.

News.Az