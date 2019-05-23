Member of the German Bundestag: "Azerbaijan makes contribution to European energy security"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan is a country contributing to the energy security of Europe," said Johannes Kahrs, Member of the German Bundestag from the Social Democratic Party, Chairman of the Germany-South Caucasus parliamentary group, at the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, ONA reports citing the Presidential press-service.

He noted that during their visit to Gabala they met with IDPs and familiarized themselves with the work done by the Azerbaijani government to improve their living conditions.

Johannes Kahrs hailed Azerbaijan`s contribution to European energy security.

The significance of the interparliamentary cooperation in the development of relations between the two countries was stressed at the meeting. The sides exchanged views over the expansion of political, economic and cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany.

News.Az

