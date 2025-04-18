Members of diplomatic corps visit Azerbaijan’s Shusha

The diplomats will get acquainted with the city of Shusha, the pearl of Karabakh and a symbol of the history and culture of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing local media.
They will also view the ongoing restoration and construction work here.
Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan arrived in the country's Shusha city after visiting Khankendi.
