Memorandum on ECOLEAD project signed in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

A memorandum of agreement on the ECOLEAD project was solemnly signed in the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi on Monday.

The document was signed by Deputy Prosecutor General Heydar Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Tagiyeva, and Rector of Baku State University Elchin Babayev, News.Az reports.The memorandum is aimed at strengthening cooperation (within the framework of their powers) to solve offenses against environmental protection, prevent offenses in this sphere, exchange experience and knowledge, and increase the efficiency and effectiveness of cooperation in this matter.

