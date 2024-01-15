Mercedes, Alpine reveal F1 2024 car launch dates

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alpine is holding its 2024 season launch, which will also involve its World Endurance Championship team, on 7 February, according to Motorsport, News.az .reports.

One week later, Mercedes is pulling back the curtains on its new W15 on 14 February.

Mercedes is set for a crucial 2024 season after ceding its top spot to Red Bull over the past two seasons and realising early in 2023 that the decision to stick to its troubled 2022 concept was a mistake.

Mercedes made significant changes from May's Monaco Grand Prix weekend onwards, but while the Brackley squad defeated Ferrari for second place in the constructors' championship it failed to win a race amid Red Bull's domination.

It soon started banking on a vastly different 2024 car, dubbed the W15, to allow Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to take the fight to Red Bull this year, which will be revealed on Valentine's Day.

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com, team boss Toto Wolff said: "I don't want to give up on the recovery and say, 'Well, let's wait for 2026, new car, new engine'.

"There are two more important years to go. I want to see it as a testament for the strengths of the team that we are capable of recovering and race for championships. That's our clear objective."

Alpine too has its work cut out after a disappointing and tumultuous 2023 season, which saw the departure of team boss Otmar Szafnauer, CEO Laurent Rossi and other key figures as the team dropped from fourth to sixth in the standings.

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly will take the covers off the yet unnamed 2024 car on 7 February, when Alpine will hold its motorsport season launch that will also include its WEC Hypercar squad featuring new signing Mick Schumacher.

Elsewhere, Williams and Sauber are first out of the gates with launches on 5 February, while Aston Martin will present its 2024 car on 12 February.

Ferrari was the first F1 team to announce its 2024 launch, which will take place on 13 February.

That leaves Red Bull, AlphaTauri, Haas and McLaren as the four remaining teams yet to unveil their launch dates for the upcoming 24-round F1 season.

Pre-season testing for 2024 will kick off on 21 February in Bahrain.

