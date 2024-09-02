Merchant vessel struck by projectiles near Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

A merchant vessel was struck by two unidentified projectiles 70 nautical miles northwest of Saleef, Yemen, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

UKMTO said in an advisory note that damage control efforts were in progress and a third explosion occurred nearby, but there were no reported casualties on board, News.Az reports.Since November, Iran-aligned Houthi militants have targeted international shipping near Yemen in support of Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

News.Az