Mert Tancığer: “Azerbaijan has great potential in e-export and e-commerce” - VIDEO

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Mert Tancığer, Founder of E-Export Türkiye, highlighted the huge potential of Azerbaijan in the e-trade sector.

On the sidelines of the Blue Economy Summit in the Turkish city of Trabzon, Tancığer praised the existing contacts of E-Export Türkiye in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing The Caspian Post.

"We are attending the Blue Economy Summit in Trabzon. We have many contacts and members of E-Export Türkiye in Azerbaijan. We are receiving a very warm response from Azerbaijan, and we hope to further strengthen this connection, especially with Baku," he said.

"Based on our ongoing operations, we can already see that Azerbaijan has great potential in e-export and e-commerce, and we believe it will reach even greater heights in this field," Tancığer added.

News.Az