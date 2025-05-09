Merz: 30-day Ukraine ceasefire possible soon, but decision rests with Moscow

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz addresses the media at the European Parliament in Brussels, 9 May, 2025 AP Photo

Ukraine agreed to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by US mediators in Saudi Arabia in March, but so far Russia has refused to sign, instead presenting counter demands.

Germany's new Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said he believes an agreement for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine is on the cards and could happen within the next few days, but that "the ball is now exclusively in Moscow’s court", News.Az reports citing Euronews.

"We now have a big chance after today, which is celebrated in Russia as Victory Day, for a ceasefire in Ukraine," Merz said, speaking alongside European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on his first trip to Brussels on Friday.

He then reiterated the same belief in a separate press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the alliance's headquarters.

"There’s a chance over this weekend that it will come to a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine,” Merz emphasised.

“Ukraine agrees to it. The US started this and suggested it, the big European states explicitly agreed to it. I can say that this is a good thing for the entire European Union and for NATO," he added.

"After the coming weekend and with the start of next week, we will know if a longer weapons ceasefire will be realised, then creating the space for a dialogue for a lasting peace in Ukraine.”

“This is a very precise and straightforward test case for the seriousness of the willingness of the Russian president to really achieve peace in Ukraine,” Merz concluded.

News.Az